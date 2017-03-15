Hull: Police Arrest Three Suspects After Home Invasion

Two men and one juvenile were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Hull home and assaulting a woman and her son.

Hull Police Chief John Dunn says 29-year-old Michael J. Williams Jr. and 31-year-old Derek Ruiz are accused of breaking into 544A Nantasket Ave.

The mother called 911 around 4:27 a.m. Monday saying that multiple men had broken into her home and beat up her son before fleeing the scene.

Dunn says upon arrival officers saw someone jump over a fence and cut through the backyard of the neighboring property.

While that suspect was being taken into custody, officers saw two other males walking across the street and advised the other responding officers to stop them.

All three suspects were arrested without incident.

An initial investigation determined that the three suspects entered through the building’s side door, which leads into the male victim’s bedroom, and began attacking him while the other two suspects began searching through his dresser drawers.

At one point they allegedly threw a drawer at the victim’s mother and pushed another female victim to the ground.

Williams and Ruiz were held without bail pending their arraignment at Hingham District Court.

Williams is being charged with Aggravated Burglary, Assault and Battery, Conspiracy, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Ruiz is being charged Aggravated Burglary, Felony Assault and Battery on a Disabled Person with Injury, Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Larceny, Conspiracy, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Active Warrant (Previous Shoplifting).

The 17-year-old juvenile was released into his father’s custody and is being charged with Aggravated Burglary, Conspiracy, and Larceny.

