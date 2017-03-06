Kingston: 730-Unit 40R ‘Greenway Village’ Proposal (Audio)

It’s called 40R, smart-growth zoning.

It encourages a mix of high-density residential, 20 percent of it affordable, with office and retail space mixed in, near a transit station. It looks like main streets used to look.

The state legislature made the option available to municipalities a few years ago.

Union Point uses it next to the South Weymouth rail station.

Rockland Town Meeting will consider a 40R proposal for its downtown in May.

Now, Mary O’Donnell has proposed a 730-unit 40R village between the Kingston rail station and the Kingston Collection mall.

O’Donnell will meet with Kingston selectmen to discuss her plans Tuesday night.

Our Charles Mathewson spoke with her:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/V-Kingston-Mathewson-3-6.mp3

Advertising