Kingston: Committee Looking for a More Central Location to Build a New Police Station

Kingston will have an extensive town meeting warrant. Buying a portion of the Silver Lake Regional High School campus to build a new police station won’t be among them. The Police Station Building Committee has abandoned the site and will look for a more central location. That may include the site of the current police station. Kingston Town Administrator Bob Fennessey serves on the committee.

“There is a lot of options out there. We just want to make sure we look at all of them before we make that final step,” said Fennessey.

An historical note: the current police station is on the site of the town’s original high school.

