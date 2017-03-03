Kingston: Public Discussion of 40R Housing Proposal this Saturday

Real estate developer Mary O’Donnell will present her latest proposal for the land she owns in Kingston between the mall and the commuter rail station Saturday morning. She proposes 730 housing units under the state’s 40R law. 40R allows high density residential development, possibly with associated retail and office space, near transit stations. Twenty percent of the housing must be affordable. The state may reimburse the town for added education expenses. O’Donnell plans a green community with edible landscaping and solar-generated electricity. The charrette, or discussion, will take place in the Kingston Intermediate School Saturday (3/4) from 10 AM to 1 PM.

