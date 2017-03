The ballot for Kingston’s Annual Town Election will have 27 names on it.

Three spots have contested races. Incumbent selectman Jeane Landis-Nauman is not among them, she deciding not to run for re-election.

Incumbent selectman Sandra MacFarlane will run in a crowd of Peter Boncek, Joe Casna, Kathleen LaNatra, Mary MacKinnon and Peter Johnson.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson spoke with Kingston Town Clerk Paul Gallagher:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/V-Kingston-Mathewson-3-20.mp3

