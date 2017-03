A 50-year-old Wareham man has died following a single car accident in Lakeville.

Massachusetts State Police say officers responded to the accident at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

They say a preliminary investigation suggests a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling on north on Route 140 around Exit 8 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Thomas Kilroe, was declared dead at the scene. The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

- A.P. News

