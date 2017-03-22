London: Full Counter-terrorism Investigation Underway After Terror Attack

It’s not yet clear whether there was more than one attacker today in London, where a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, and a man with a knife stabbed a police officer on the grounds outside Parliament before being shot. At least one woman was killed on the bridge, and others received injuries described as catastrophic. Port officials say they pulled a woman from the Thames River after the incident on the bridge. She was injured, but alive. Even before today’s attack in London, the threat level for international terrorism in the United Kingdom was listed as severe. Today is the anniversary of suicide bombings in the Brussels airport and subway that killed 32 people. And today’s events echoed recent vehicle attacks in Germany and France. London police say a full counter-terrorism investigation is underway.

-A.P. News

