MA: AG Healey Weighing Legal Options on Travel Ban

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says she’s considering all legal options in response to President Donald Trump’s reworked travel ban.

The Democrat calls the ban misguided and describes it as “a clear attempt to resurrect a discredited order and fulfill a discriminatory and unconstitutional campaign promise.”

The ban issued Monday would bar new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shut down America’s refugee program.

Healey, who joined a lawsuit over the original version of the ban, wasn’t the only Massachusetts Democrat voicing opposition.

Sen. Edward Markey calls the ban discriminatory and says it will serve as a “recruitment tool” for terrorists. Congressman Seth Moulton says the ban targets men, women, and children fleeing persecution.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh says the city will stand by its immigrant community.

- A.P. News

Advertising