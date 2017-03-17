MA: Congressman Keating Says Trump’s Proposed Budget Will Having Devastating Effects

President Trump’s proposed $1.1 trillion federal budget calls for cuts to a wide array of domestic programs and agencies. Congressman Bill Keating is criticizing the president’s proposed budget saying it will have a devastating effect on many local communities and his office has been hearing from people from across his congressional district who are worried about the impact these cuts will have.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kEATINGbUDGET1.mp3

Keating says the budget will cut funding for Brownfield sites, like the former Revere Copper Company site in Plymouth, as well as the flood insurance mapping program.

Advertising