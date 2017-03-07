MA: FBI Director to Visit New Offices Amid Trump Wiretap Claims

FBI Director James Comey is set to visit Massachusetts to mark the opening of the Boston FBI division’s new offices and to speak at a cybersecurity conference amid wiretapping accusations lodged by Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump claims Democratic former President Barack Obama tapped his phones during last year’s election. Comey has privately asked the Department of Justice to dispute Trump’s wiretapping allegations as false.

Obama’s camp has flatly denied Trump’s claims, which were presented without evidence.

Comey is expected to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the Boston FBI division’s new headquarters in Chelsea, just north of Boston. On Wednesday he’s scheduled to speak at a cybersecurity conference at Boston College.

Comey became a polarizing figure in the presidential race when he spoke publicly about an investigation into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails.

-A.P. News

