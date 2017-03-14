MA: Potential Power Outages Major Concern

As the South Shore is getting hit by a fast moving winter storm power outages remain a major concern.

Eversource Spokesman Mike Durand tells WATD News the high winds are the major concern when it comes to potential outages.

Eversource Spokesman Mike Durand tells WATD News that while many of our more recent storms had dry light snow, the type of snow this storm brings makes outages more likely.

Durand says they will send crews out to make repairs as they may be needed, but says in those cases safety will be the top priority.

Durand says they have utilized technology that will allow them to re-route power around damaged areas and, in many cases, get power back on before crews arrive.

Durand says that if any damage does occur it is likely to be in the afternoon and evening hours as the winds intensify.


