MA: State Apologizes for Glitch in Tax Refunds

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on March 9, 2017Posted in: Local News

The state’s tax agency is apologizing for giving, and then taking away, refunds to about 40,000 Massachusetts taxpayers.

The Revenue Department is blaming a “processing issue” for the mishap. Taxpayers had refunds deposited directly into their bank accounts, only to have the funds later removed.

The agency says it now expects to return the refunds to all affected taxpayers by Friday.

What about people who may have overdrawn their bank accounts as a result of the mix-up? Officials tell WWLP-TV they are working with banks to determine if any customers were assessed fees due to the state’s error and should be reimbursed.

- A.P. News

