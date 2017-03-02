MA: Wind Causes Power Outages Throughout the State

– Posted on March 2, 2017Posted in: Local News
Numerous power outages have been reported in the area due to the winding conditions in the Baystate today.
Click on the Eversource Logo below to view a map of power outages:
