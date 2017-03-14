Marshfield: Celebrating Pi Day

Math enthusiasts across the South Shore were gearing up for Pi Day observances on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s numerical date is 3-14, which matches the first three numbers in the mathematical constant Pi.

Lindsay-Leigh Consolati, the Head of the Math Department at Marshfield High School, tells WATD News that faculty and staff really get into the Pi Day spirit:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/PIDAY2-2.mp3

In addition to the T-Shirts Consolati says the day also includes a wide array of Pi Day related activities:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/PIDAY3-2.mp3

While it has become a fun day for most students Consolati says that for many graduating seniors the day has taken on a greater significance in regards to their academic futures:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/PIDAY1-2.mp3

Consolati says Pi Day will likely be observed on Friday due to Tuesday’s snow day cancellation.

