Marshfield: Citizens Petition Against Proposed 40B on Ferry Street (Audio)

A petition to ban a proposed 40B development on Ferry Street in Marshfield has obtained over 245 signatures.

Jackie Little, who created the petition, states her main concern is for Marshfield’s drinking water:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/40FERRYB1.mp3

Another Marshfield resident, Kevin Shain, came before the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday night with copies of a fire report dating back to April 10, 2011.

Armstrong and his constituents had burned tree stumps on a day that both the MassDEP and the Fire Department did not recommend, causing a wide fire. This evidence raised concerns among other residents in attendance at that ZBA meeting.

Armstrong has reduced the proposed amount of housing units to 20 in order to comply with state environmental standards of nitrogen loading.

The final hearing for the 40B Ferry Street project will take place on May 2.

