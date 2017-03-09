Marshfield: CPC Reviews Projects Looking for Town Meeting Approval

The Marshfield Community Preservation Committee is reviewing several projects that will go to town meeting next month.

The Marshfield CPC met Wednesday night and discussed projects that will appear as articles at this year’s special town meeting.

The Rockwood Road Fields project and a updated playground at the Martinson Elementary School will be on this year’s warrant.

Chair of the Marshfield CPC, Kevin Cantwell, says the Rockwood Road Fields project is ready for phase two.

“Phase one resulted in two full sized fields and a small practice field, so were going to add two more full sized fields up top to finish the project off. Phase two is approx. $280,000 and if town meeting approves it, it will start in the fall,” said Cantwell.

Cantwell says if the update to the Martinson Elementary School playground passes at town meeting it will cost just over $200,000.

“Martinson Elementary School is looking for funds to replace their playground, it is an older playground. We replaced a couple other playgrounds in the town last year at Governor Winslow and Daniel Webster the year before. They probably would get that work done before September, it’s a pretty quick turnaround for them,” said Cantwell.

Marshfield’s Special Town Meeting is Monday April 24th at the high school starting at 7 p.m.

Advertising