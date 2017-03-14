Marshfield: Dog Rescued After Falling Into Icey Pond

A man and his dog through the ice earlier today in Marshfield, but both now safe and sound.

“At around 9:43 this morning we got a call about a dog that had fallen through the ice on a pond in the back trails behind the Marshfield Senior Center,” said Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares.

“And the man that was walking the dog went in after the dog and he fell through the ice as well. Fortunately, he was able to get himself out before we responded, but police, fire and harbormaster did respond. There was a black lab that had fallen through the ice and had been in the water for about 15-20 minutes.”

The dog was safely retrieved by a Marshfield firefighter.

“It was a firefighter that pulled the dog out of the pond, but it really was a joint effort and we really needed all-hands-on-deck for this one because it was so far away from the parking lot, so it took us a while to get all the resources and all the people down there, so we really needed everybody and luckily, the dog and the man are both doing well now,” said Marshfield Fire Chief Bill Hocking.

Both chiefs say police, and fire personnel along with the harbormaster, were able to work together and that joint training between departments in “ice suits” paid off in this situation.

The pond was about 300 yards from a parking lot so so it was difficult to get equipment and personnel to the location.

The man was walking his dog behind baseball fields at council on aging on Webster Street.

