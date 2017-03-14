Marshfield: Emergency Operations Center Activated for Winter Storm Stella

The Marshfield Emergency Operations Center has been activated with a winter storm sweeping through the area.

Police Lt. Artie Shaw tells WATD News that crews have been out in force since the early morning hours:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Shaw3.mp3

As the storm continues to bring snow and high winds Shaw says outages remain a major concern:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Shaw1.mp3

As they prepare for the Wednesday morning commute Shaw says they will be keeping an eye on the coast, especially around high tide

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Shaw2.mp3

Shaw says that for the most part people have been staying off the roadways which has made it easier for plow crews to do their work.

Advertising