Marshfield: Emergency Operations Center Activated for Winter Storm Stella

The Marshfield Emergency Operations Center has been activated with a winter storm sweeping through the area.
Police Lt. Artie Shaw tells WATD News that crews have been out in force since the early morning hours:
As the storm continues to bring snow and high winds Shaw says outages remain a major concern:
As they prepare for the Wednesday morning commute Shaw says they will be keeping an eye on the coast, especially around high tide
Shaw says that for the most part people have been staying off the roadways which has made it easier for plow crews to do their work.
