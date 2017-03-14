Marshfield: Emergency Operations Center Activated for Winter Storm Stella

By
Christine James
Posted on March 14, 2017Posted in: Local News

The Marshfield Emergency Operations Center has been activated with a winter storm sweeping through the area.

Police Lt. Artie Shaw tells WATD News that crews have been out in force since the early morning hours:

As the storm continues to bring snow and high winds Shaw says outages remain a major concern:

As they prepare for the Wednesday morning commute Shaw says they will be keeping an eye on the coast, especially around high tide

Shaw says that for the most part people have been staying off the roadways which has made it easier for plow crews to do their work.

 

 

 

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."