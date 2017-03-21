Marshfield: FACTS Anti-Drug Coalition Sponsoring Narcan Training Event

The Marshfield FACTS Coalition – that’s Families, Adolescents and Community Together against substance abuse – is sponsoring a free training program this Thursday afternoon, where people can learn how to administer Narcan and help save a victim in the throes of a narcotic overdose.

Jen Cantwell is the Co-Chair of the Marshfield FACTS Coalition

“On Thursday we’re having a Narcan training with Manet Community Health. It’s a partnership between the Marshfield Public Schools, Marshfield FACTS and Manet Community Health.”

Cantwell says that the training session is open to public, so anyone can come in and learn how to administer the life-saving drug.

“It is free and open to the public. It will be at 2:30 pm on Thursday, March 23, at the Seth Ventress Auditorium, which is at 76 South River Street.”

