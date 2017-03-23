Marshfield: Fundraising Effort Underway After RTR Vans Destroyed in Suspected Arson

A Marshfield non-profit organization that serves adults with disabilities took a loss Wednesday morning when a fire broke out — torching two of their handicap-accessible vans and damaging a third.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. at the Road To Responsibility headquarters parking lot at 1831 Ocean Street in Marshfield — next to the Ventress Memorial Library.

“They are burned to shells — there is nothing left of them,” Road to Responsibility CEO and President Chris White described the blaze, which was extinguished within ten minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

“They were parked next to a brand new vehicle, and there was some minor damage done to that just due to the heat coming from the two that were apparently torched, so I don’t know what we’ll get but we’ll have to replace them with new vehicles — that’s why the cost is so high.”

White tells WATD news how this will negatively affect the organization and how replacing the vehicles could cost upwards of $80,000.

“It’s a major blow for us as a non-profit organization serving adults with disabilities,” said White. “The loss of two wheelchair vehicles greatly hampers our ability to get folks out in the community and certainly is going to force us to spend money that we had not budgeted for.”

White says he believes the fire was intentionally set, and Marshfield police are investigating.

“We know that the fire did start in the engine compartment of the van, so we’re still investigating that,” said Marshfield Fire Chief Bill Hocking.

If you’d like to donate to help RTR, click here. We’ll keep you updated on this story, and on fundraising efforts — please check back.

