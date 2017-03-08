Marshfield: Public ZBA Meeting Wednesday Night to Focus on 40B Ferry Street Proposal

Christine James
The Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals’ public hearing at town hall starts at 7:00 PM Wednesday night and on the agenda is a proposed 40B project for Ferry Street.

It’s a chance for people to ask questions and to make comments.

The project involves the removal of 355,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel and is generating a number of comments from neighbors and residents of the Ferry Street project.

The proposed development has a total of 20 units that consist of 16, two-bedroom units and four, three-bedroom units.

Wednesday’s ZBA hearing had been postponed from February.

