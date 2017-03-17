Marshfield: Raising Money to Keep Students Safe with Grad Night Live

By
David Cedrone
A fundraiser was held this week at the Daniel Webster Estate in Marshfield to help pay for the 21st annual Grad Night Live.

WATD’s David Cedrone has the story:

 

grad night live

 

 

 

David Cedrone started in radio at the campus of Rutgers University at WRSU. He also worked for the Rutgers newspaper The Daily Targum. After graduating from Rutgers he went to work as a newspaper reporter but found his true passion in radio news. He left WATD for a short time and went to work for CBS radio as a sales executive. David returned to WATD and says he has never been so passionate about his work as a radio reporter and fill-in anchor. David also reads news for TIC on Sunday mornings. David lives in Duxbury with his wife Stephanie and his four children.