Martha’s Vineyard: Restoration of Gay Head Light Begins

The million dollar restoration of a 160-year-old Martha’s Vineyard lighthouse is getting underway.

The Cape Cod Times reports that work has already begun to replace some of the aging railings on the 52-foot Gay Head Light in Aquinnah, which in 2015 was moved 135 feet inland to save it from tumbling over an eroding cliff.

Len Butler, chairman of the Lighthouse Advisory Board, says starting next month work is scheduled to start on removing the brick from under the lantern deck and scraping rust off the iron underside. The iron will be treated and washed before a protective coating is added.

Work will also be done to prevent the buildup of moisture that has caused structural concerns.

The total cost of the restoration work is estimated at $1.3 million.

- A.P. News

Advertising