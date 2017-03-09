Middleborough: Brush Fire Near High School Thursday Afternoon

– Posted on March 9, 2017Posted in: Local News
Several fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Middleborough.
The fire was reported near Middleborough High School on 71 East Grove around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Halifax Fire officials are reporting that they sent crews to assist at the scene.
Middleborough Fire officials say no injuries have been reported at this time and there was no estimate on any potential damage the fire may have caused.
All after school activities have been cancelled for Thursday afternoon. Night school has however not been cancelled yet as of 4:30 PM.
We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.
