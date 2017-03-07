Middleborough: Thief Steals Batteries from School Buses

Police say someone stole two dozen batteries from school buses operating out of Middleborough.

Police Lt. Robert Ferreira tells The Republican someone stole three batteries each from eight school buses sometime before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Bus drivers were preparing to begin their routes when they noticed the batteries had disappeared.

The Middleborough Public Schools buses are contracted from a private company.

Ferreira says the thieves will likely take the batteries to a scrap yard for cash.

It remains unclear whether surveillance cameras recorded the thief. No arrests have been made.

The district warned parents that some buses would be significantly delayed in arriving at their children’s bus routes.

Advertising