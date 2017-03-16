Milton: Road, Ramp Closures Following Rollover Crash

– Posted on March 16, 2017Posted in: Local News
Road and ramp closures will be in effect on a section I-93 in Milton Thursday night as crews continue to make repairs following a rollover truck crash.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the ramp at Exit 10 will remain closed today and will be re-opened in time for the Friday morning commute.
In addition intermittent closures of I-93 north and southbound in Milton will go into effect at midnight.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Motorists who do travel through the area are being told to expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
