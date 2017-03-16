Milton: Truck Driver Who Crashed Carrying 19 Tons of Cheese Charged with OUI, Held on $2,500 Bail

The driver being charged in a rollover crash on I-93 in Milton has been ordered held on bail following his arraignment in Quincy District Court on Thursday.

An official with the Clerk Magistrate’s Office tells WATD News that 43-year-old Eri Pleitez of Lynn was arraigned on charges of Operating Under the Influence of Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Marked Lanes Violation.

Pleitez was ordered held on $2,500 bail.

The crash took place at about 1 a.m. Thursday and caused damage to guard rails and took down power lines.

No injuries were reported.

The highway was shut down in both directions while roughly 38,000 pounds of cheese was removed from the truck.

