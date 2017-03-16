Milton: Truck Driver Who Crashed Carrying 19 Tons of Cheese Charged with OUI, Held on $2,500 Bail

– Posted on March 16, 2017Posted in: Local News
The driver being charged in a rollover crash on I-93 in Milton has been ordered held on bail following his arraignment in Quincy District Court on Thursday.
An official with the Clerk Magistrate’s Office tells WATD News that 43-year-old Eri Pleitez of Lynn was arraigned on charges of Operating Under the Influence of Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Marked Lanes Violation.
Pleitez was ordered held on $2,500 bail.
The crash took place at about 1 a.m. Thursday and caused damage to guard rails and took down power lines.
No injuries were reported.
The highway was shut down in both directions while roughly 38,000 pounds of cheese was removed from the truck.
Photo Credit: Milton Police Facebook Page
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.