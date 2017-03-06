Milton: Two Killed in Early Morning Fire

– Posted on March 6, 2017Posted in: Local News
Officials have released the names of the two people killed in an overnight fire in Milton.
The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victims as 91-year-old Kenneth Guscott and 87-year-old Leroy Whitmore.
The fire was reported around 12:30 this morning at 1 Elias Ln. and firefighters arrived on scene to discover that Guscott and Whitmore were still in the home.
Firefighters got them out of the home and transported them to nearby hospitals but they succumbed to their injuries.
The other family members were able to escape.
Deputy Fire Chief Brian Linehan tells WATD News that one firefighter suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene.
The matter remains under investigation by the Milton Police, Fire Marshal Ostroskey, Milton Fire, OCME and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
However, the District Attorney’s office says the incident doesn’t appear suspicious at this time.
