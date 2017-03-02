Nautical News: For the week of February 26, 2017

WRECK OF SS PETER STUYVESANT BEING RAISED FROM THE BOTTOM

The wreck of the SS Peter Stuyvesant, a Hudson River cruise ship that sunk during the Blizzard of 78 while docked at the former Anthony’s Pier 4 restaurant, is finally being removed from the bottom of the harbor. The 269 foot cruise ship was an extension of the Pier 4 restaurant, serving as a floating restaurant and bar. It was reported the ship contained art and artifacts that owner Anthony Athanas had collected from around the world. In 1968, the ship was brought to Boston by Athanas, who built an elaborate steel-and-concrete cradle that was considered an engineering marvel for the ship to be moored and connected to water and sewer pipes. The New York developer who is now in charge of removing the ship has ordered his employees and the crew aboard the tug and barge to not speak with the media.

70 MOORINGS POPOSED FOR PEDDOCKS ISLAND

“Nautical Talk Radio” has learned of a proposal made by Boston Harbor Now to install about 70 moorings on the north side of Peddocks Island. However, I am told the town of Hull has control of the permitting for the moorings and officials in the town said they have yet to be contacted, even though a public hearing has been scheduled. Questions remain unanswered who will reimburse the town for pump outs, patrols, management issues, and who will collect the daily or hourly mooring fees.

6 FISHERMEN SAVED FROM SINKING FISHING BOAT

The Coast Guard saved 6 fishermen on an 83-foot fishing boat that was taking on water 50 miles east of Chatham. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a radio call from the crew on the Krystle James stating their boat had a hole in the hull. A Jayhawk helicopter and a 42 foot rescue boat raced to the scene. Upon arrival, the helicopter crew dropped off a dewatering pump to the fishing crew which was able to control the flooding. They stayed on scene until the rescue boat arrived to escort the fishing boat back to shore.

RECORD BREAKING YEAR FOR COAST GUARD

And speaking of the Coast Guard, the year 2016 was a record-breaking year for the Coast Guard’s fight against drug trafficking. They seized 417,000 pounds of cocaine worth nearly $5.6 billion, the largest one-year amount in the service’s history. This total was accumulated from over 263 individual interdictions primarily in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the eastern Pacific Ocean, in which 585 drug smugglers were arrested. However, even though it was a record setting year, the Coast Guard actually interdicted a smaller percentage of all cocaine shipments. Officials said only 7 percent of known attempted shipments were stopped, compared to 11.5 percent the year before.

FISHING HAS 475 MILLION DOLLARS IMPACT ON MASSACHUSETTS ECONOMY

A recent fishing study done by Southwick Associates reported 801,273 recreational fishermen spent 475 million dollars while fishing in Massachusetts and were responsible for supporting 7212 jobs. The total economic output combined meant that recreational fishing was responsible for adding 830 million dollars to the state’s economy. On a national level, 46 million recreational fishermen contributed 115 billion dollars that supported 828,123 jobs.

PLANS FOR NEW MARINE SANCTUARIES DROPPED

Efforts to designate a canyon off the Maryland coast as a national marine sanctuary that could have restricted fishing areas near South Jersey have been dropped. The National Aquarium announced it was withdrawing its request for the Baltimore Canyon, to become a national marine sanctuary. An aquarium official said the timing was not right with Trump as President. President Trump has called for removing some of the federal restrictions in the nation’s other marine sanctuaries and wasn’t about to provide funding for a new

NEW POWERBOAT REGISTRATIONS UP LAST YEAR

The National Marine Manufacturers Association reported that new powerboat registrations were up last year. The NMMA said the ski boats, pontoon boats, and boats 27 feet and longer had the highest rates of growth. Sterndrive or I/O boats continued to lag behind, estimated to be down 1.5 percent for the year.

SALMON ICE CREAM

And last on today’s nautical news, the International Seafood Expo Show is coming to Boston next month and one of the more exciting new products is candied salmon ice cream made and distributed by an Alaskan company. Now we all know that Alaska is famous for its wild salmon, but salmon ice cream? Well believe it or not, the candied salmon ice cream took home the grand prize in the Alaska Symphony of Seafood competition and won Juneau’s People Choice Award. There is even talk about a salmon ice cream cake.

