Norwell: CPC Grants Use of Funds for Jacobs Farmhouse

In Norwell, the Jacobs Farmhouse has been the source of discussion.

Voters will decide on accessibility improvements to the museum-side and de-leading to the apartment side of the Jacobs Farmhouse at the upcoming town meeting.

On Thursday, the Community Preservation Committee approved the use of $150,000 of CPC funds to de-lead the rental apartment.

Selectman Alison Demong said that while the town tried looking for other alternatives — such as encapsulating the paint — the de-leading would pay itself off within 15 to 20 years.

“The alternative would be that we would not be able to rent the property,” said Demong. “In which case, we would have no rental income at all. There are still costs associated with the building even if we don’t rent it. We really need to rely on that revenue stream to keep the building in good, working order.”

Demong said heating to keep pipes from freezing, an alarm system, and other maintenance associated with the building ranges from $8,000-10,000 per year.

According to the Norwell Historical Society, the farmhouse was originally built in 1726 on Jacobs Lane in Norwell. The town took ownership of the property in the 1980s.

The apartment side spans two floors and includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dinning roon, a mud room, and a sun room.

It’s a historic rental property that went for $1,800 per month. If the de-leading is approved at town meeting, Demong expects the rent to go up a little bit.

“I think it’s really important that the town invest in this property. It is a crown jewel of our town. It’s on our main street,” said Demong. “I would hate to see it shuttered and fall into greater disrepair. It really needs our attention and our investment. I think fixing this problem is in the best interest of the property for the long term.”

The CPC also approved the use of $40,000 for engineering costs for the Pathway Committee to look into building a parking lot at Wampatuck State Park.

Norwell Town Meeting is on May 8th.

