Norwell: Selectmen Discuss Change at the Grange (Audio)

The Norwell Board of Selectmen having a discussion this week on how to move forward with purchasing The Grange building.

The discussion centering on if and when the town should make a deal with the dwindling Norwell Grange membership to purchase the building at 142 Main Street.

The American Legion has expressed interest in the building.

Town meeting approval is needed before the town could make a deal to purchase the Grange for a dollar and then transfer it over to the Legion.

Here’s Norwell Selectman Chair Jason Brown:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Norwell-Grange-Voicer-3-10-2.mp3

The board is scheduled to revisit issue at their next meeting.

