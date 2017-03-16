Norwell: Town Employee Hailed as a Lifesaver

A local town’s highway surveyor is being hailed as a lifesaver after he alerted a local family that their house was on fire, got them out, and called the fire department.

“Our highway surveyor, Glenn Ferguson, was passing by on his rounds and discovered the fire and was able to alert the family inside to evacuate. Credit and kudos go to Glenn, not only does he do a great job keeping the roads clear, now he has added to that being a lifesaver,” said Fire Chief Andy Reardon

Reardon says Norwell and Scituate Fire Crews responded to 164 Old Oaken Bucket Rd., with Hingham providing station coverage.

“When the companies first arrived their was fire and smoke showing on the left hand side of the building in the garage area, it is a two-car garage. Captain Kean and his personnel set right to work to stop the forward advance of the fire from the home. They were able to keep it out of the house and hold it to the garage itself,” said Chief Reardon.

The fire was contained to the garage and was believed to have been started by some type of appliance in the garage. No injuries were reported. The family, parents and young children should be back in the home in a short time.

