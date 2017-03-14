Pembroke: Health Board Adds Restrictions on Tobacco Sales to Persons Under 21

If you’re not 21, don’t go looking for tobacco in Pembroke.

The Board of Health recently raised the age to buy and, Monday night, added companion restrictions. Those include bans on tobacco vending machines, sale of tobacco in or near schools and include vaping as a tobacco delivery system.

The board chose not to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco or its sale in health institutions.

“We have come up with our items that we would like to further go forward with implementing this new age restriction,” said Board of Health Chairwoman Donna Bagni.

The new regulations will go into effect 60 days from the board’s next meeting at the end of the month.

