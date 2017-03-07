Pembroke: Selectmen Not in Favor of Proposed Medical Marijuana Dispensary (Audio Report)

A group proposing a medical marijuana dispensary in Pembroke told selectmen the town would see tax revenue of about $30,000.

Selectmen did not support the venture. Monday night, Pembroke Police Chief, Rick Wall, told selectmen $30,000 wouldn’t cover his cost to control a pot shop.

Following the recommendation of a special committee, selectmen voted unanimously to put the question of open marijuana sale prohibition on the ballot of the town election in the spring.

Our Charles Mathewson spoke with Chief Wall.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/V-Pembroke-Mathewson-3-8.mp3

