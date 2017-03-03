Pembroke: Study Finds 7 of 12 Bodies of Water Contaminated with Pathogens, Heavy Metals

Consultants from the Conway School of Sustainable Landscaping and Design have identified further areas of concern for Pembroke’s new open space and recreation plan.

Upon further research, the team discovered that 7 out of 12 bodies of water in Pembroke are contaminated with pathogens and heavy metals. They will make recommendations to Open Space to collect funding to restore the water conditions.

Consultant Ben Rippe explains a few sources of the contamination:

“Well Pembroke draws its drinking water from the aquifer. So things that permeate through the soil and get down there — possibly contaminates from lawn fertilizers as well as risks of leaking septic systems — are most likely the biggest threat,” said Rippe. “According to the health department, they are not really that concerned — they think that septic systems are doing a pretty good job of dealing with the majority of nutrients and pathogens, but I think it could be better.”

The Conway School Team also found that the North and Indian Rivers are largely contaminated, too. They recommend that Pembroke and the neighboring towns who share those rivers work with MassDEP to clean the rivers and eventually connect them.

There is an open paid position for a “Land Steward” for the town of Pembroke, in which educational land outreach campaigns would be designed for residents.

Anyone interested in applying should contact the Pembroke Conservation Commission.

