Plymouth: Annual Assessment Meeting with Entergy and the NRC

Plymouth’s leadership imagines a day when the northern Manomet shore is clean and useful. The Pilgrim nuclear power plant currently occupies it. Chairman of Plymouth Selectmen, Ken Tavares spoke at Tuesday night’s annual assessment meeting of the plant’s owner, Energy Corporation, and it regulator, the NRC.

Energy and the regional management of the NRC have begun talking about having a third party that specializes in plant closures buy the license and take over the cleanup. NRC regional director Dan Norman says such a company has incentives to complete the job quickly and his agency will insure it does so thoroughly.

