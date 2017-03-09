Plymouth: Chamber, Insurance Company Team Up to Offer Help Through Affordable Employee Assistance Plan

In Plymouth, responding to the opioid crisis, the Chamber of Commerce and Rogers & Gray Insurance have teamed up to offer an affordable Employee Assistance Plan, or EAP— a plan that allows employers to help colleagues deal with issues ranging from stress to substance abuse.

When John Foley of Rogers and Gray Insurance presented the EAP to Chamber of Commerce Director Kevin O’Reilly, it got his attention because of his membership in the Plymouth Youth Collaborative:

“I see at our monthly meetings the devastating impact that the opioid epidemic has had in our town and in our region and when John came to us with the low cost approach to help employees and employers, we were very enthusiastic about joining,” said O’Reilly.

And Foley explains that, under the plan, if an employee wants counseling for whatever reason, they make a call to Reach EAP, in North Carolina:

“… that Reach call will then go to one of their on-site counselors. They will assess the situation of that employee. And then if the employee wants to have local access to a counselor here in the Plymouth area, Reach is contracted with many, many counselors here in their area and they would refer that person to the appropriate counselor,” said Foley.

Confidentiality is absolutely maintained throughout the process and any employer can sign up, whether a Chamber member or not.

