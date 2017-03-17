Plymouth: CPC Takes Six Articles to Town Meeting

By
Bobbi Clark
Posted on March 17, 2017Posted in: Local News

In Plymouth, the Community Preservation Committee marks its 15th anniversary and takes six articles to town meeting next month.

Bill Keohan Chairs the CPC and explains those articles beginning with 16A and B:

“Both of those articles are reducing the authorization that a previous town meeting gave us to borrow money for finishing the 1820 Courthouse and the Simes Community Center in Manomet.”

Articles 16C and D are land acquisitions in the Eel River Watershed:

“These two parcels of land, we’ve been negotiating with the owners for some time. We’ve had an opportunity to write a grant on one and negotiate a bargain sale on another –in reducing the acquisition cost to the town by half on each.”

The final two articles are 16E and F:

“E is for our debt service that we may expect to incur for a short term in 2017 fiscal year and F is our administrative set-aside where we set aside money—for 10% for housing, historical and open space in our administrative fund.”

The many accomplishments of the CPC are pictured in a booklet to be given out at town meeting. But for the first time in the long history of the CPC in town, Keohan will be absent because of a family scheduling conflict. This, due to a mission that’s important to him:

“I promised my godson, Nicko that I’d take him to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.”

1820 Courthouse Restoration Project

1820 Courthouse Restoration Project

Advertising

About Bobbi Clark

Bobbi Clark is a Plymouth area reporter at WATD. She began her career in radio as a producer at a news/talk radio station in Chicago. From there she went to WMAQ-TV, the NBC owned and operated television station in Chicago, As a producer there, she won 5 Emmy Awards for production of special programming. Bobbi is a graduate of Emerson College, with a degree in Writing, Publishing and Literature.