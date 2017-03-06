Plymouth: Jordan Hospital Club Raises Over $50K During 15th Annual Polar Plunge (Audio Report)

In the middle of this cold weekend, did you have the urge to jump into Cape Cod Bay? Some of you did.
The Jordan Hospital Club of Plymouth raised more the $50,000 again this year in its 15th annual Polar Plunge. Proceeds go to the cancer center at the hospital, now named Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth.
Our Charles Mathewson did not go in the water this year, but did send us this audio report:
Advertising
About Charles Mathewson
Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.
WATD is one of those seemingly impossible ideas which actually worked and has now endured for over three full decades. The idea for the station in Marshfield emerged as the result of a prospecting trip Carol and Edward Perry made in December of 1972.Click here to learn more...