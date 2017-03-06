Plymouth: Jordan Hospital Club Raises Over $50K During 15th Annual Polar Plunge (Audio Report)

In the middle of this cold weekend, did you have the urge to jump into Cape Cod Bay? Some of you did.

The Jordan Hospital Club of Plymouth raised more the $50,000 again this year in its 15th annual Polar Plunge. Proceeds go to the cancer center at the hospital, now named Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth.

Our Charles Mathewson did not go in the water this year, but did send us this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/V-Plymouth-Mathewson-3-5.mp3

