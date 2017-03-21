Plymouth: Public Meeting to Focus on NRC Inspection of Pilgrim Nuclear

A public meeting scheduled for Tuesday night, March 21 is set to discuss the results of a recent team inspection at Entergy’s Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth.

NRC Spokesperson Neil Sheehan says members of the NRC will be on hand at the session that starts at 6 PM at Plymouth Memorial Hall.

The plant’s performance, the NRC’s oversight at the single-reactor plant, and safety are expected to be discussed.

Sheehan says they know people are concerned but he does not expect any disruptive behavior — they’ve also had good experiences in Plymouth.

Pilgrim, built in 1972 and relicensed for an additional 20 years in 2012, is slated to close by 2019.

The NRC has categorized Pilgrim as one of the worst performing nuclear plants in the country.

