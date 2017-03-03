Plymouth: Reps. Visit from London’s National Maritime Museum

Early American history is not taught in British schools, so two representative of the UK’s National Maritime Museum visited Pilgrim Hall and Plimoth Plantation this week with specific goals.

The National Maritime Museum in London is preparing a new display that examines how England became a maritime power in the 16 and 17th Centuries. The museum’s curator of naval history, Dr. James Davey, explains.

“A really important of the story are the early encounters between English explorers and native American people,” said Davey. “And that’s why we’ve come to Plymouth today to try to learn more about this history and how it’s being represented in museums here.”

Dr. Laura Humphreys, a curator working on the encounter section of the new gallery, says her interest is in the experience of explorers arriving in America.

“…but also of establishing that America was a peopled continent. There were complex societies here long before Europeans got here. There were millions of people when they arrived,” said Humphreys.

And Humphreys says that’s something that is not taught in British schools.

“Early American history is not really covered in British schools, so we’ve got an opportunity to tell the story from a slightly different perspective –and that’s where the Wampanoag’s come in,” said Humphreys.

The UK Maritime Museum researchers travel next to the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington.

Listen to the story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/UK-Visitors-AIRS-3-3-17.mp3

