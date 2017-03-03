Plymouth: Selectman Discusses Possible Issues with Federal Marijuana Enforcement (Audio Report)

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on March 3, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Plymouth Selectmen have approved marijuana dispensaries and a grow facility and have two more dispensaries under consideration.

At the same time, a new administration in Washington considers whether to continue ignoring states which violate federal law by approving such operations.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson has this report:

 

 

Advertising

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.