Plymouth: Selectman Discusses Possible Issues with Federal Marijuana Enforcement (Audio Report)

Plymouth Selectmen have approved marijuana dispensaries and a grow facility and have two more dispensaries under consideration.

At the same time, a new administration in Washington considers whether to continue ignoring states which violate federal law by approving such operations.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson has this report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/V-Plymouth-Mathewson-3-3.mp3

Advertising