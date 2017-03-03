Plymouth: Selectman Discusses Possible Issues with Federal Marijuana Enforcement (Audio Report)

Plymouth Selectmen have approved marijuana dispensaries and a grow facility and have two more dispensaries under consideration.
At the same time, a new administration in Washington considers whether to continue ignoring states which violate federal law by approving such operations.
WATD’s Charles Mathewson has this report:
