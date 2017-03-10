Plymouth: Solar Bylaw Battle Shaping Up at Town Meeting

The attorney general gave the go ahead to Plymouth’s solar bylaw—approved by Town Meeting last fall—but the legislative body will be asked to amend the new bylaw at Town Meeting next month.

Tim Grande, Planning Board Chairman, talks about what the bylaw, now in effect, permits in residential areas.

“It only allows a maximum of 15 acres—allowed use—for a ground mounted solar array,” said Grande.

And Grande says the intent of the petitioned article is “…to reduce the maximum amount allowed to 5 acres as far as ground mounted solar arrays are concerned. So, effectively what happens is you reduce it from 15 to 5.”

But, the majority of Planning Board members decided against recommending the article to town meeting.

“The new bylaw has just been passed,” said Grande. It’s in its infancy, the Energy Committee spent over four years coming up with language that brought it down to 15 acres where before we did not have any language whatsoever and you could go 30, 40 acres—there was no language in place to protect the Town of Plymouth.”

For a developer, is five acres a feasible amount of land on which to mount a solar array, economically?

“Economically, it doesn’t work for a developer who wants to create some type of ability for a profit,” said Grande.

The amended article was approved by both the Selectmen and the Finance Committee.

