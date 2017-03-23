Plymouth: Town Meeting Preview at Town Hall Thursday Night

Bobbi Clark
In Plymouth tonight, Town Moderator Steven Triffletti will host a preview of Town Meeting.

This — in preparation for the meeting of that legislative body set for April 1st at North High School.

Town Moderator Steven Triffletti says this is an opportunity not only for town meeting members and town officials, but for the public to “receive in advance information regarding motions and presentations that will occur at Town Meeting.”

There are a total of 48 articles. Triffletti talks about those that are likely to provoke the most debate:

“Article 11 is a motion from the Board of Selectmen to authorize the Board of Selectmen to petition the general court for legislation regarding the position of Fire Chief and Deputy Fire Chief not to be subject to Civil Service statute,” said Triffletti. “And, we have the Advisory and Finance Committee that did not support this article.”

Then there’s Article 13. This deals with an appropriation of $3,100,000 for the additional cost of completing South High School.

But, Triffletti says there’s a motion to amend by Precinct 10’s Alan Costello “that effectively would cut this appropriation in half.”

Town Meeting preview begins tonight, March 23 at 7 PM at Plymouth Town Hall.

Listen to the story below:

