Plympton: DEP Order Concerns Jones River Watershed Association

The state DEP has issued its long-awaited order to protect the Silver Lake watershed from potential harm caused by Brockton’s withdrawal of water. Silver Lake is at a near record low and Monponsett Pond is contaminated with algae. Brockton uses the ponds as its municipal water source. People from the watershed region did not welcome the order, including Pine duBois, executive director of the Jones River Watershed Association.

“No it is not okay by me, the state is putting in writing to the city of Brockton that it is okay for them to take 11.3 million gallons a day from Silver Lake when Silver Lake can give 2 to 3 million gallons a day, not 11.3 million. So it is a very significant problem,” said duBois.

The Brockton City Council has not yet considered taking action on the consent order.

