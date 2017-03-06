Quincy: 6 Firefighters Injured During House Fire

– Posted on March 6, 2017Posted in: Local News
Six Quincy firefighters were injured while battling a house fire early Sunday morning.
Quincy Fire Deputy Chief Jack Cadegan says the injuries sustained by the firefighters were caused by slip and falls and are not serious.
The second alarm fire happened on Circuit Street in Quincy and is thought to be caused by space heaters.
Cadegan says if people are using space heaters it is essential to read the directions on the heater for the right size extension cord.
The wrong size cord may heat up and cause a fire, according to Cadegan.
