Quincy: Fourteen Defendants Arraigned in District Court Following Drug Raids

Fourteen defendants were arraigned in the Quincy District Court on Tuesday following a series of drug raids.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office says the arraignments followed more than a dozen interconnected raids stretching from Boston to Carver.

More than two kilos of a powder alleged to contain fentanyl, a total of more than a kilo of cocaine and ten firearms were seized during the raids along with roughly $250,000 in cash, suspected to be associated with the drug distribution enterprise.

The District Attorney’s Office released the names of the following defendants, the offenses they are being charged with, and the dates they are scheduled to return to court.

Vincent Bonanno, Warrant St. Randolph, age 27, Trafficking Heroin over 200 grams, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possessing Firearm without a license, distribution of class B substance, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws. Ordered held on $200,000 bail, returning to court April 14.

Octavio Nares, Chestnut West, Randolph, age 38, Trafficking Heroin over 200 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams; Possession of Ammunition without an FID card, Possession to Distribute Class D, Distribution of Class B. Drug, to wit: Oxycodone. $200,000 bail, returning to court April 12.

Jeffrey Graham, Avalon Drive, Quincy, age 35, Distribution of Class B Substance, to wit Oxycodone, Possession to Distribute Class B Substance, Possession of Ammunition without FID card, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law, Possession Class E. Ordered held on $10,000 bail. Returning to court April 19.

Carl H. French, Fitch Terrace, Randolph, 37, Trafficking in Heroin over 200 grams, trafficking in Fentanyl more than 10 grams, Possession of a Firearm Without an FID card, Money Laundering, Distribution of Class B, three counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law. Ordered held on $500,000 bail, returning to court April 14.

Felix A. Valdes, Jr. , Parkway Crescent Drive, Milton, age 46, Trafficking in Fentanyl more than 10 grams, Trafficking in Phenmetrazine more than 200 grams, Possession of a Firearm in a Felony, Drug Violation near a School/Park, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law. Ordered held on $500,000 bail, returning to court April 14.

Shante M. Green, Chestnut West, Randolph, age 31, Trafficking Heroin over 200 grams, Trafficking in Cocaine over 200 grams, Possession of ammunition without FID card, Possession to distribute Class D. Ordered held on $50,000 bail, return to court April 19.

James P. Laureus, Curtis Rd., Milton, age 37, Trafficking in Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking in Cocaine over 36 grams, Possession to Distribute Class B, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law. Ordered held on $300,000 cash bail, return to court April 14.

Romeo Andrade, Sunset Ave, E. Bridgewater, age 35, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law. Ordered held on $30,000 cash bail, return to court April 12.

William M. Palmer, Powers Farm Rd., Randolph, AGE 42, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law., $1,000 cash bail, return to court April 19.

Alex J. French, Madrid Square, Brockton,, age 31, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law. Ordered held $100,000 bail, return to court April 14.

Tyrone Thompson, Oak St., East Bridgewater, age 42, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law. Ordered $5,000 bail, return to court April 14.

Hashanna R. Williams, Avalon Drive, Randolph, age 32, Money Laundering, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law. Ordered $10,000 bail, return to court April 14.

Jeffrey M. Joseph, Boydin St., Brockton, age 27, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law. Released on his personal recognizance, due to return April 19.

Gary E. Elliot, East Berkley Street, Boston, age 30, Distribution of a Class B. Drug, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Trafficking in Heroin over 200 grams, Carrying a Firearm without a license, Defacing Firearm Serial Number, Ordered held on $200,000 bail, due to return to court April 14.

Two additional defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

They have been identified as: Reinaldo Moreno, Stanley Street, New Britain, Conn., age 34, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law, Possession to Distribute Class B, Furnishing False Name to Police Officer.

Michael Berube, High Street, Carver, age 33, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law.

