Quincy: Level 2 Sex Offender Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A level 2 sex offender from Quincy is in trouble again.

The Patriot Ledger reports local police and the FBI arrested 67-year-old Nicholas Oslander at his home on federal child pornography charges.

This comes a day after his indictment by a grand jury, and is the second time he’s facing these charges.

The paper says in 1999, Oslander got 2 1/2 years in prison and 3 years supervised release after pleading guilty.

Oslander lives on Edgewood Circle in Quincy, about 500 feet from a school.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday.

