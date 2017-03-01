Quincy: Police Release Image Of Stabbing Suspect

– Posted on March 1, 2017Posted in: Local News
Credit: Quincy Police Dept.
Quincy Police are trying to identify a suspect in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing.
The stabbing took place around 12:30 a.m. at the Jazz Moon Karaoke Bar at 217 Quincy Ave.
The suspect is being described as an Asian male, approx 5 feet 8 inches tall, last seen wearing a green, puffy 3/4 length jacket, hooded sweatshirt, and knit hat.
He was seen fleeing the scene in a black SUV with unknown registration.
Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
The victim, identified as a 43-year-old woman, was last listed in critical condition at Boston Medical Center.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Ed Bagley at (617) 745-5766 or ebagley@quincyma.gov.
Tips can also be submitted using the Department’s MyPD app.
