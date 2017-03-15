Quincy: Police Try to Identify Two People Suspected of Using a Stolen Credit Card

Quincy Police are trying to identify two people who allegedly used a stolen credit card.

Police say the suspects charged over $500 at various locations.

One of the suspects is said to be left-handed.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Det. Karvelis at 617-745-5765 or email: jkarvelis@quincyma.gov.

Tips can also be submitted using the department’s MyPD app.

